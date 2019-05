- A man is dead after a shooting in east Fort Worth.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at a home off Eastcrest Court, near E. Berry Street and Village Creek Road.

Police said a man in his mid-30s left his home to go to the store. His girlfriend, who was in the home, heard gunshots and called 911.

Responding officers found the man dead outside of his home.

At this point, police said they do not have a suspect or motive.

The investigation is ongoing.