- A man was robbed and shot while grilling on his front porch Sunday night in South Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said the man was cooking outside his home on Hobson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when an armed suspect approached him.

Several other people who were home at the time said the victim was shot during the robbery.

He was taken to the hospital and later died. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police are still looking for the killer.