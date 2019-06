- Fort Worth police admit the man killed by SWAT officers over the weekend was not holding a gun. He was holding a flashlight.

The shooting was Saturday afternoon after a three-hour standoff that began with a domestic disturbance call at a home near Cleburne Road and Berry Street, south of the Medical District.

Police said Cody Seals came out of the house and pointed an object at officers. They thought it was a gun and one officer fired.

That SWAT officer, who has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 10 years, is now on administrative leave.

