- A brief high-speed chase in Grand Prairie involving what police say was a stolen pick-up truck ended overnight Saturday with the driver being arrested.

Police say the chase started in Grand Prairie at about midnight, after officers tried to pull over a truck.

The driver of the pick-up refused to pull over, and led officers on a chase eastbound on I-20.

After running the plates, officers found that the truck had been reported stolen.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office was called to deploy stop sticks.

The pursuit ended on I-20, just before Bonnie View Rd. in southeast Dallas.

No one was hurt, and the driver was taken into custody. Police have not said what charges the driver will face.