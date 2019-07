- A man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being pulled from Joe Pool Lake Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were contacted about a possible drowning at the lake just before 3 p.m.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department was called to the scene, and they were told that a man never came back up from the water while swimming near the beach area.

Divers were able to find the man after searching the waters.

He was taken to Medical City Arlington in critical condition, according to fire officials. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

The man was reportedly not wearing a life vest, and had been underwater for about 30 minutes before being found.