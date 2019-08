- A man convicted of a 2018 murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Carrollton police said Tonniel Brown was given a life sentence for killing 56-year-old Jose Ruiz.

Investigators say Brown shot him as he was leaving his apartment last January.

It happened at the Saddle Creek Apartments, on Country Square Drive in Carrollton.

Police say the two were co-workers, who got in a fight the day before.