REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420228436" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Man gets 60 years for kidnapping, raping UT Arlington student kidnapping, raping UT Arlington student"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420228436.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420228436");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420228436-420228452"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420228436-420228452" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/25/joel%20mambe_1564073991465.jpg_7548210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 25 2019 11:58AM CDT
Updated Jul 25 2019 03:30PM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Police arrest suspect for UT Arlington kidnapping</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - The man who kidnapped, robbed and raped a University of Texas at Arlington student in 2018 will spend the next 60 years in prison.</p> <p>Joel Mambe pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday by Tarrant County Judge George Gallagher.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/police-arrest-suspect-for-ut-arlington-kidnapping-rape">Prosecutors said he abducted a woman at gunpoint from the parking lot of her campus apartment</a>. He forced her to drive to an ATM before taking her to another parking lot and sexually assaulting her.</p> <p>Mambe also took the woman’s cellphone and snapped a photo of her driver’s license. He threatened to kill her and her parents if she contacted the police.</p> <p>But the victim did go straight to Arlington police, who tracked Mambe down with the help of surveillance video. He had the victim’s possessions and a gun when he was arrested, prosecutors said.</p> <p>He admitted he was “looking for trouble” that night and just happened to see the woman. He used her money to buy drugs, cigarettes and a video game.</p> <p>“Anyone who crossed paths with this defendant was in danger that night,” said prosecutor Tracey Kapsidelis. “The random and opportunistic nature of these crimes make them all the more terrifying, and the quick work by Arlington Police Department to bring him to justice is to be commended. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/collin-creek-mall-hosts-farewell-celebration-before-next-weeks-closing" title="Collin Creek Mall hosts farewell celebration before next week's closing" data-articleId="420413991" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Collin Creek Mall hosts farewell celebration before next week's closing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 08:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Collin Creek Mall in Plano will pull out all the stops for a farewell celebration.</p><p>The free party with an 80s theme is scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday. Former shoppers and employees are invited to take say goodbye as well as take a picture with a DeLorean, listen to an 80s cover band and eat food out of the old food court.</p><p>The mall originally opened in 1981. It will close to the public Wednesday so that construction can begin on a $1 billion new development.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/grand-prairie-stepmom-indicted-for-allegedly-setting-5-year-olds-face-on-fire" title="Grand Prairie stepmom indicted for allegedly setting 5-year-old's face on fire" data-articleId="420405610" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grand Prairie stepmom indicted for allegedly setting 5-year-old's face on fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Grand Prairie woman accused of intentionally setting her 5-year-old stepdaughter's face on fire was indicted this week.</p><p>Dalia Jimenez was indicted on a charge of felony injury to a child. She is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 14.</p><p>In May, Jimenez confessed to pouring rubbing alcohol over the girl and using a lighter to ignite it to punish her for yelling.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/dozens-of-unique-fried-treats-named-2019-big-tex-choice-semi-finalists" title="Dozens of unique fried treats named 2019 Big Tex Choice semi-finalists" data-articleId="420403142" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/09/STATE%20FAIR%20OF%20TEXAS%209P_00.00.00.05_1539140399267.png_6178946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/09/STATE%20FAIR%20OF%20TEXAS%209P_00.00.00.05_1539140399267.png_6178946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/09/STATE%20FAIR%20OF%20TEXAS%209P_00.00.00.05_1539140399267.png_6178946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/09/STATE%20FAIR%20OF%20TEXAS%209P_00.00.00.05_1539140399267.png_6178946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/09/STATE%20FAIR%20OF%20TEXAS%209P_00.00.00.05_1539140399267.png_6178946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of unique fried treats named 2019 Big Tex Choice semi-finalists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 06:50AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The State Fair of Texas announced the semi-finalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.</p><p>Some of the savory creations include BBQ Pork Ragoons, Cajun Crab Bombs, Deep Fried Street Corn and Loaded Baked Potato Funnel Cake.</p><p>If none of those tickle your fancy, how about a Pig in a Cannoli or Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball?</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/petition-aims-to-move-halloween-to-the-last-saturday-in-october"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_04.27.44.28_1564154861418.png_7551544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019_07_26 KDFWBCME02_04.27.44.28_1564154861418.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Petition aims to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ed-wallace-bmw-3-series-sedan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_7551388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_20190726150840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ed Wallace: BMW 3 Series Sedan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/kung-paoshrimp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_7551522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_20190726150549"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kung Pao Shrimp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/happy-friday-1-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Happy_Friday__0_7550978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Happy_Friday__0_20190726122856"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Happy Friday!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0229_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0229"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ed-wallace-bmw-3-series-sedan" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_7551388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_7551388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_7551388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_7551388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/2019_BMW_3_Series_Sedan_0_7551388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ed Wallace: BMW 3 Series Sedan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/collin-creek-mall-hosts-farewell-celebration-before-next-weeks-closing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/21/V-COLLIN%20CREEK%20MALL%209A_00.00.01.12_1545414827094.png_6551010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Collin Creek Mall hosts farewell celebration before next week's closing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/kung-paoshrimp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_7551522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_7551522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_7551522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_7551522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Kung_Pao_Shrimp_0_7551522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kung Pao Shrimp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/happy-friday-1-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Happy_Friday__0_7550978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Happy_Friday__0_7550978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Happy_Friday__0_7550978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Happy_Friday__0_7550978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Happy_Friday__0_7550978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Happy Friday!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grand-prairie-stepmom-indicted-for-allegedly-setting-5-year-olds-face-on-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Dalia%20Jimenez_1559314200392.jpg_7335158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grand Prairie stepmom indicted for allegedly setting 5-year-old's face on fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 