- A man was fatally struck in Hurst Thursday afternoon while standing outside of his disabled vehicle.

Police say the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m., in the 600 block of westbound State Highway 10.

The driver of a green Ford F150 pick-up truck had stopped in the outside lane after having some car troubles.

Witnesses told police the driver got out, and was walking to the back of his truck, when a Nissan Pathfinder crashed into the back of the truck.

The driver of the disabled truck was also struck, and died of his injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Christopher Thompson, who was the driver of the Pathfinder, was later arrested at the scene for a suspended license violation and drug paraphernalia charges.

No charges relating to this fatal crash have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.