- Dallas police have another murder case on their hands – the latest in a bloody year.

This time a man was shot just after midnight Wednesday by someone who came up to him in the parking lot of The Park at Cliff Creek Apartments on the Marvin D Love Freeway, behind the Southwest Center Mall in the Red Bird area.

A witness told police he and the victim were talking when two men in a black SUV pulled up and one got out. He shot the victim in the chest.

The gunman took off in the SUV and is still at large. The victim – a man in his 30s – died at the scene.

Police have not yet released a description or motive for the shooting.