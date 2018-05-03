Man fatally shot in driveway of Fort Worth home

- A man was shot to death in east Fort Worth Wednesday night. The person responsible has not yet been caught.

Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest on Duff Court, near Lancaster Avenue and Loop 820 around 10 p.m.

Investigators believe he knew the shooter. Witnesses said the two got into some sort of disagreement in the driveway of the home.

The Tarrant County medical examiner has identified the victim as 38-year-old Rathel Doddy.

The shooter took off before police arrived.