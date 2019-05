- Arlington police said a man was shot and killed during a fight at a graduation party Sunday evening.

The 63-year-old man was found in the backyard of a home on Nocona Lane, near Collins Street and Green Oaks Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

During the party, witnesses said the man got into a fight with 44-year-old Hector Salazar and was shot several times.

Police arrested Salazar on a murder charge.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.