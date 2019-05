- A North Texas man lost his life over the Memorial Day weekend when he drowned in Grapevine Lake.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Grapevine Fire Department’s dive team searched the waters near Rockledge Park where the man was last seen.

When he wasn’t found within the first hour, the dive operation turned into a recovery operation. Divers used sonar and eventually found his body.

The fire department wants to remind people about life jackets and water safety for the summer.

“It only takes seconds for someone to disappear below the water, please wear a life jacket, learn to swim, have a swim buddy, and learn CPR, this will help you enjoy our local reservoirs, specifically Grapevine Lake,” the fire department said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.