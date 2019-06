- A 36-year-old man was killed when the Lamborghini sports car he was driving crashed Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., in the 10800 block of Plano Rd.

Police say Taylor Sims was driving a 2011 black Lamborghini Gallardo southbound at a “high rate of speed,” when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road.

The Lamborghini crashed into a pole and rolled several times, before landing on its roof in a nearby parking lot.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.