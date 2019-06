- A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper assisting Dallas police found a man shot multiple times late Wednesday.

The trooper was patrolling the area near Highway 310 and the CF Hawn Freeway around 11:30 p.m. when he found the victim tied up and dumped on Budd Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was able to tell the trooper that he had been kidnapped, bound and shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police shut the highway down and found at least three shell casings at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the kidnapping. They are hoping to interview the victim again to get more information about the suspect.