<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412461528" data-article-version="1.0">Man bound, shot and dumped on South Dallas road</h1> http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man bound, shot and dumped on South Dallas road&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/man-bound-shot-and-dumped-on-south-dallas-road">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:51AM CDT</span></p> He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.</p><p>Police shut the highway down and found at least three shell casings at the scene.</p><p>Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the kidnapping. Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Richardson 3-year-old

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 13 2019 08:41AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:43AM CDT

Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the trial for a man accused of murdering his adopted, special-needs daughter.

Wesley Mathews faces a capital murder charge for the death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews in October of 2017.

He first told police she must have wandered away from their Richardson home after he put her outside in the yard as punishment. Her body was later found in a drainage culvert not far from the house. Man shot by FW officers may have also shot himself, sources say

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted Jun 13 2019 08:21AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:33AM CDT

The man who was shot by Fort Worth officers Sunday may have also shot himself, sources told FOX 4 News.

The department will hold a news conference Thursday to talk about and highlight the working theory that 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton shot himself.

According to police, officers tried to arrest Slaton on Sunday on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he made a move that made officers fear for their lives. Family, friends and law enforcement officials from across Texas will be there to pay their respects.</p><p>Officer Castaneda was born and raised in Grand Prairie. He served his own community as an officer for five years. 