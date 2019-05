- The Denton man facing abuse of corpse charges in connection with his mother's death has been extradited back to Denton.

Isaac Warriner was arrested in Love County, Okla. last week after crashing during a high speed chase on I-35.

Earlier that day, a neighbor's call about a suspicious person led police to discover the body of his mother, Sarah Warriner, in her apartment.

Denton police have not released any details about the "suspicious death investigation," but did say the woman's body showed signs of trauma.

Warriner's father, who lives in Louisiana, said his son had gone to live with his ex-wife after a recent stint in rehab, and added that his behavior changed over the past year. Susan had tried to help him.

Police officials believe Warriner lived with his mother and say there was a report filed recently at their apartment for a non-violent family disturbance.

Warriner is charged with abuse of corpse and tampering of evidence related to his mother's death.