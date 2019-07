- Police have arrested a man who has been falsely identifying himself as an attorney in North Texas, and authorities believe there may be more people who were victimized by his scam.

Keldrick Lashawn Porter, 36, has been arrested and charged with falsely holding oneself as a lawyer in Grapevine and Plano.

It is believed there are more victims that police don't know about, and they are asking anyone who may have fallen victim to Porter to contact their local law enforcement agency.