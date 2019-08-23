< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425278898" data-article-version="1.0">Man already behind bars charged with murder for 2014 road rage shooting in Arlington</h1> </header> By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/man-already-behind-bars-charged-with-murder-for-2014-road-rage-shooting-in-arlington">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:27PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-425278898"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:53PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:16PM CDT</span></p> addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/man-already-behind-bars-charged-with-murder-for-2014-road-rage-shooting-in-arlington" addthis:title="Man already behind bars charged with murder for 2014 road rage shooting in Arlington"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425278898.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425278898");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425278898_425346130_159128"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425278898_425346130_159128";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425346130","video":"598000","title":"Man%20already%20behind%20bars%20charged%20with%20murder%20for%202014%20road%20rage%20shooting%20in%20Arlington","caption":"Dionne%20Anglin%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FMan_already_behind_bars_charged_with_mur_0_7613331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FMan_already_behind_bars_charged_with_murder_for__598000_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fman-already-behind-bars-charged-with-murder-for-2014-road-rage-shooting-in-arlington"}},"createDate":"Aug 23 2019 05:53PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425278898_425346130_159128",video:"598000",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Man_already_behind_bars_charged_with_mur_0_7613331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dionne%2520Anglin%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/Man_already_behind_bars_charged_with_murder_for__598000_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"Man%20already%20behind%20bars%20charged%20with%20murder%20for%202014%20road%20rage%20shooting%20in%20Arlington-425346130",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fman-already-behind-bars-charged-with-murder-for-2014-road-rage-shooting-in-arlington"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/man-already-behind-bars-charged-with-murder-for-2014-road-rage-shooting-in-arlington">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 12:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-425278898"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:53PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-425278898" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425278898-425271137"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425278898-425271137" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Daequayvios%20Hill_1566577336934.jpg_7612086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425278898" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Texas</strong> - A 24-year-old man who was already serving a 10-year prison sentence for another crime has now been charged for a fatal road rage shooting in Arlington back in 2014.</p> <p>A prison snitch helped police solve the case nearly five years after it happened. Daequayvios Marquis Hill was charged with murder in the death of Michael Jackson Jr., who was 19 at the time of his death.</p> <p>"Any time we're able to bring closure to a family, especially in light of some of the road rage going on in the city, that’s important to us,” said Arlington Police Lt. Chris Cook. “Their tenacity paid off."</p> <p>Jackson was fatally shot on December 10, 2014. Police were able to determine it was a road rage shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Tabasco Trail.</p> <p>Jackson was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time of the shooting, and the driver then took him to an ER clinic when he found that Jackson had been shot. He was then taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.</p> <p>A day before the fatal shooting, there was a home burglary in the 1000 block of Tabasco Trail. Investigators later identified Hill and his girlfriend as suspects in that case, and they were arrested, along with two others.</p> <p>Police found a cell phone in the vehicle they were arrested in. When they searched it, they found texts between Hill and his girlfriend about the shooting of Jackson.</p> <p>"Did you see the news?" Hill texted his girlfriend.</p> <p>"What is it under cuz I looked for it and idk which one it is,” his girlfriend replied.</p> <p>"Just type in FOX 4", Hill told his girlfriend.</p> <p>"Omg baby we gotta go!" his girlfriend replied minutes later.</p> <p>In those messages, Hill’s girlfriend also told him he should take down the photo of a gun he recently put up on Facebook, saying, “they already been watching yo a** what if they go look at that d*** gun and match it TAKE IT OFF.”</p> <p>Hill also mentioned the suspect’s vehicle in the shooting, a Ford Taurus.</p> <p>Investigators spoke with Hill and his girlfriend, but both denied that Hill was responsible for the shooting. Police continued their investigation but were unable to charge Hill more than a year after the shooting.</p> <p>A detective was then assigned to the case in December 2018 to review the case. On August 9, 2019, he received a tip from a “credible and reliable source.” This source was an inmate with Hill, who was serving a 10-year sentence for an unrelated case.</p> <p>The source, who was out of prison, told the detective that Hill admitted to shooting Jackson while they were in prison together. He said Hill told him he was in prison for a robbery charge, but that he also shot at a car, but said that case wouldn’t be solved.</p> <p>Hill was later confronted by a friend of Jackson, and he asked Hill if he killed Jackson. Hill denied killing Jackson. But when the other inmate left, the source said Hill added, “the n**** I shot, that’s his homeboy,” referring to Jackson.</p> <p>The source signed a confidence statement and said he would testify about what he told the detective. This led police to charge Hill with murder in Jackson’s death.</p> <p>"All over honking the horn at another motorist. So it’s really unfortunate that peoples’ emotions get driven up and they resort to violence,” Cook said. “It’s one of those deals where we're going to send a strong message. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Dallas_Mayor_Eric_Johnson_on_violent_cri_0_7613698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on violent crime spike: ‘There is no public safety crisis'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has been for a little over 60 days, and one of the biggest issues for the city continues to be violent crime.</p><p>Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall accepted the governor's offer to provide DPS Troopers to bolster the force, and she targeted eight high-crime areas with her officers. The mayor responded by creating a civilian task force to comb through data.</p><p>There have been 141 homicides in Dallas so far this year. That’s 22 more than the same time last year. Many of them are young victims.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-to-rule-whether-muhlaysia-booker-should-be-identified-as-man-or-woman-during-trial" title="Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial" data-articleId="425343009" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Judge_to_rule_on_how_transgender_woman_i_0_7613343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lawyers for a man about to go on trial for the assault of a transgender woman say the victim should be identified by their birth gender and name." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawyers for a man about to go on trial for the assault of a transgender woman say the victim should be identified by their birth gender and name.</p><p>In May, Dallas police found Muhlaysia Booker shot to death.</p><p>But a month before the murder, the transgender woman was beaten and injured in an apartment complex parking lot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-waxahachie-6-year-old-believed-to-be-in-danger" title="Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead" data-articleId="425340850" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Waxahachie_6_year_old__suspect_at_center_0_7613963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Hanson reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 05:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Waxahachie police confirm they have found the body of a 6-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert and his mother late Friday night.</p><p>An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann. Police named his mother, Candace Harbin, as the suspect in his abduction. She did not have custody.</p><p>Around 6:35 p.m., Waxahachie police say they found a vehicle matching the Amber Alert in a parking garage near downtown Waxahachie. Police found both Phillip and Candace dead in the minivan. <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judge to rule whether Muhlaysia Booker will be identified as man or woman during trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-issued-for-waxahachie-6-year-old-believed-to-be-in-danger" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Amber%20alert%20Waxahachie_1566616674857.png_7613959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Waxahachie 6-year-old, suspect at center of Amber Alert found dead</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/paula-deens-restaurant-in-north-texas-unexpectedly-closes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/paula%20deen%20family%20kitchen_1566597617757.jpg_7613214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Paula Deen's restaurant in North Texas unexpectedly closes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/autopsy-shows-armed-man-fatally-shot-in-the-back-by-fort-worth-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Boca%20Raton%20OIS%20Surveillance_KDFW3138_410_mov_00.01.36.07_1566506860172.png_7610052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Autopsy shows armed man fatally shot in the back by Fort Worth police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/48-years-after-disappearance-of-dallas-child-family-continues-to-search-for-her" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/melissa%20highsmith%20cold%20case%20natsvo%20jgn_mxf_00.00.14.00_1566596680392.png_7612944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/melissa%20highsmith%20cold%20case%20natsvo%20jgn_mxf_00.00.14.00_1566596680392.png_7612944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/melissa%20highsmith%20cold%20case%20natsvo%20jgn_mxf_00.00.14.00_1566596680392.png_7612944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/melissa%20highsmith%20cold%20case%20natsvo%20jgn_mxf_00.00.14.00_1566596680392.png_7612944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/melissa%20highsmith%20cold%20case%20natsvo%20jgn_mxf_00.00.14.00_1566596680392.png_7612944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>48 years after disappearance of Dallas child, family continues to search for her</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 