Man airlifted to hospital after fireworks accident in Kaufman County

A man sustained traumatic injuries in a fireworks accident Thursday night in Kaufman County.

Paramedics responded to a report of an injured man in College Mound, 10 miles east of Kaufman, at about 9:19 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the location in the 5500 block of County Road 120, they found a man in his fifties with injuries to his hands and forearms.

The injured man said he was loading “artillery type fireworks” into a tube when one went off, injuring his arms and hands. After receiving initial medical care on the scene, he was transported via helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

His condition was unknown as of Friday morning.