- The man accused of shooting a DPS trooper before a long standoff outside a Frisco apartment building in March has been indicted by a grand jury in Collin County.

Bryan Mathew Cahill, 42, was indicted on aggravated assault against a public servant with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and four counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Cahill is accused of shooting trooper Travares Webb after refusing to pull over for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway near Spring Creek back on March 29.

Authorities say Cahill got off the Tollway and pulled into the La Valencia at Starwood Apartments in Frisco, where he later shot Webb.

There was then a standoff involving Cahill that lasted about 15 hours. DPS officials said Cahill fired multiple rounds at officers as they tried to arrest him during the standoff.

After Cahill was taken into custody, he was treated at a hospital and then taken to the Collin County Jail.

Trooper Webb was released from the hospital a week after being shot and was very "grateful for all the well wishes, support and prayers received from the community and law enforcement."