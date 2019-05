- A man who once volunteered at a Fort Worth elementary school is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Aaron Thomas Roskey, a 43-year-old disabled veteran, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He volunteered last year at Kay Granger Elementary School.

Police say the alleged incident took place at Roskey's home.

There are no other victims known to police at this time.

Roskey is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.