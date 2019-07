An East Texas woman was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of her two daughters.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Sarah Henderson plead guilty.

She confessed to shooting her 5 and 7-year-old daughters while they were asleep in their Mabank home in November of 2017.

Police said Henderson tried to shoot her husband as well but the gun malfunctioned and he grabbed it from her.

CPS reportedly investigated her years earlier for allegedly abusing her older children.