<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418862898" data-article-version="1.0">Mabank mother gets life for murdering daughters</h1> Mabank mother gets life for murdering daughters b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418862898");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Henderson County double murder_1509662007203.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/08/V-MABANK%20CHILDREN%20MURDERED%20530P_00.00.40.03_1525816564338.png_5480132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V-MABANK CHILDREN MURDERED 530P_00.00.40.03_1525816564338.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/08/V-MABANK%20CHILDREN%20MURDERED%20530P_00.00.01.03_1525816564163.png_5480131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V-MABANK CHILDREN MURDERED 530P_00.00.01.03_1525816564163.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418862898-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/11/02/Henderson%20County%20double%20murder_1509662007203_4463088_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="Henderson County double murder_1509662007203.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/08/V-MABANK%20CHILDREN%20MURDERED%20530P_00.00.40.03_1525816564338.png_5480132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V-MABANK CHILDREN MURDERED 530P_00.00.40.03_1525816564338.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/08/V-MABANK%20CHILDREN%20MURDERED%20530P_00.00.01.03_1525816564163.png_5480131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V-MABANK CHILDREN MURDERED 530P_00.00.01.03_1525816564163.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/mabank-mother-gets-life-for-murdering-daughters">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:51AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-418862898" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p>An East Texas woman was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of her two daughters.</p><p>According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Sarah Henderson plead guilty.</p><p>She confessed to shooting her 5 and 7-year-old daughters while they were asleep in their Mabank home in November of 2017.</p><p>Police said <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/sheriff-mom-tried-to-kill-husband-after-shooting-daughters">Henderson tried to shoot her husband as well</a> but the gun malfunctioned and he grabbed it from her.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/mabank-mom-under-cps-investigation-years-before-daughters-murders">CPS reportedly investigated her years earlier for allegedly abusing her older children.</a></p>
</div> 