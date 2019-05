- Family, friends and members of the Weatherford community are mourning the loss of local business owner and teacher who was killed in a car crash near Lubbock.

Roger Grizzard died Saturday night when a pickup truck hit his family’s SUV on Highway 62 in Hockley County.

Grizzard’s wife, Jeannie, and adult son, Tyler, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His son is reportedly still in critical condition.

“Weatherford lost a great man of integrity, character and love for his community,” Senate District 30 Texas posted on Facebook.

Grizzard owned The Pizza Place restaurant in Weatherford and also taught government, social studies and economics at Weatherford High School.

The Weatherford Independent School District said throughout his 21-year career at the school, he also served as a sponsor, counselor, coach, cheerleader, employer and role model for students.

“Because of his business, he was able to bring real world economics to the classroom. Over the years he was also known to teach a little government at his business…welcoming students in his restaurant on election nights to provide them with an opportunity to watch history in the making and to give them with a forum to discuss election results,” the school district said on its Facebook page.

The school district said it is devastated to learn of his passing, calling him a cornerstone of the community.

“His support of Weatherford ISD was unsurpassed. He attended student events when his schedule allowed…not just athletics, but band, drill team, UIL, and more. He was an active member of the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors and provided spaghetti dinner fundraisers for any booster club that asked,” Weatherford ISD said.

The Weatherford Police Department echoed that sentiment.

“Roger was a dear friend to the department and will be greatly missed. We all thank you for everything you’ve done for our community,” the department said on its Facebook page.