Longtime Weatherford educator, businessman killed in crash Grizzard | Weatherford ISD</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/longtime-weatherford-educator-businessman-killed-in-crash">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409201456" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WEATHERFORD, Texas</strong> - Family, friends and members of the Weatherford community are mourning the loss of local business owner and teacher who was killed in a car crash near Lubbock.</p><p>Roger Grizzard died Saturday night when a pickup truck hit his family’s SUV on Highway 62 in Hockley County.</p><p>Grizzard’s wife, Jeannie, and adult son, Tyler, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His son is reportedly still in critical condition.</p><p>“Weatherford lost a great man of integrity, character and love for his community,” Senate District 30 Texas posted on Facebook.</p><p>Grizzard owned The Pizza Place restaurant in Weatherford and also taught government, social studies and economics at Weatherford High School.</p><p>The Weatherford Independent School District said throughout his 21-year career at the school, he also served as a sponsor, counselor, coach, cheerleader, employer and role model for students.</p><p>“Because of his business, he was able to bring real world economics to the classroom. Over the years he was also known to teach a little government at his business…welcoming students in his restaurant on election nights to provide them with an opportunity to watch history in the making and to give them with a forum to discuss election results,” the school district said on its Facebook page.</p><p>The school district said it is devastated to learn of his passing, calling him a cornerstone of the community.</p><p>“His support of Weatherford ISD was unsurpassed. He attended student events when his schedule allowed…not just athletics, but band, drill team, UIL, and more. He was an active member of the Weatherford ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors and provided spaghetti dinner fundraisers for any booster club that asked,” Weatherford ISD said.</p><p>The Weatherford Police Department echoed that sentiment.</p><p>“Roger was a dear friend to the department and will be greatly missed. Dallas musician killed outside Oak Lawn apartments

Dallas police are investigating the murder of a man outside an Oak Lawn apartment complex early Monday morning.

Witnesses told police 29-year-old Nicholas Edwards was shot to death by two men at the apartment complex on Mahanna Street near Cedar Springs Road.

The witnesses said the killers took off in a red Dodge Charger.

Fallen heroes honored at DFW National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Veterans were honored on this Memorial Day at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in West Dallas.

The morning ceremony included music by a United States Army band and a cannon salute. The Midlothian High School choir also performed.

Thousands of families and supporters of fallen heroes made the cemetery their priority stop for the day. Rose Kouns and her family were there to remember her dad who was a Vietnam War veteran.

Man drowns in Grapevine Lake over Memorial Day weekend

A North Texas man lost his life over the Memorial Day weekend when he drowned in Grapevine Lake.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Grapevine Fire Department's dive team searched the waters near Rockledge Park where the man was last seen.

When he wasn't found within the first hour, the dive operation turned into a recovery operation. Divers used sonar and eventually found his body. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas musician killed outside Oak Lawn apartments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas police are investigating the murder of a man outside an Oak Lawn apartment complex early Monday morning.</p><p>Witnesses told police 29-year-old Nicholas Edwards was shot to death by two men at the apartment complex on Mahanna Street near Cedar Springs Road.</p><p>The witnesses said the killers took off in a red Dodge Charger.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/memorial-day-ceremony-held-at-dfw-national-cemetery" title="Fallen heroes honored at DFW National Cemetery for Memorial Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fallen_heroes_honored_at_DFW_National_Ce_0_7316694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fallen_heroes_honored_at_DFW_National_Ce_0_7316694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fallen_heroes_honored_at_DFW_National_Ce_0_7316694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fallen_heroes_honored_at_DFW_National_Ce_0_7316694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fallen_heroes_honored_at_DFW_National_Ce_0_7316694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fallen heroes honored at DFW National Cemetery for Memorial Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 12:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Veterans were honored on this Memorial Day at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in West Dallas.</p><p>The morning ceremony included music by a United States Army band and a cannon salute. The Midlothian High School choir also performed.</p><p>Thousands of families and supporters of fallen heroes made the cemetery their priority stop for the day. Rose Kouns and her family were there to remember her dad who was a Vietnam War veteran.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-drowns-in-grapevine-lake-over-memorial-day-weekend" title="Man drowns in Grapevine Lake over Memorial Day weekend" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-ROCKLEDGE%20PARK%20DROWNING%20530P_00.00.07.27_1558996993595.png_7316886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-ROCKLEDGE%20PARK%20DROWNING%20530P_00.00.07.27_1558996993595.png_7316886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-ROCKLEDGE%20PARK%20DROWNING%20530P_00.00.07.27_1558996993595.png_7316886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-ROCKLEDGE%20PARK%20DROWNING%20530P_00.00.07.27_1558996993595.png_7316886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-ROCKLEDGE%20PARK%20DROWNING%20530P_00.00.07.27_1558996993595.png_7316886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man drowns in Grapevine Lake over Memorial Day weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A North Texas man lost his life over the Memorial Day weekend when he drowned in Grapevine Lake.</p><p>It happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Members of the Grapevine Fire Department’s dive team searched the waters near Rockledge Park where the man was last seen.</p><p>When he wasn’t found within the first hour, the dive operation turned into a recovery operation. 