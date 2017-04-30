Lone Star Adventure: 20th Anniversary at Lone Star Park

The horses are running again at Lone Star Park, the track celebrating 20 years in operation with a lot of added entertainment. This week's Lone Star Adventure has us headed to Grand Prairie.
LINK: www.lonestarpark.com
