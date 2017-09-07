Local rescuers return home after Harvey

- Friends and family members welcomed home the Texas Task Force 2 Thursday morning.

The convoy of urban search and rescue units arrived back in Grand Prairie around 10:30 a.m. Members were relieved of duty and their missions were declared complete now that the waters on the Texas Gulf Coast are receding.

The rescuers from various fire departments around North Texas have been in and around the Houston area for the past two weeks. They are responsible for saving hundreds of people trapped by flood waters.