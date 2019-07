Flames shot from the roof destroying a Flower Mound home.

It’s believed that the fire was sparked by lightning during Wednesday night's storms.

Firefighters battled heat and humidity in addition to the flames. They worked into the night investigating it as a fire caused by a lightning strike. A neighbor just a few doors down in the same cul-de-sac says her home was also struck by lightning in 2013, so it was not new for this neighborhood.

Firefighters say an engine was driving by the neighborhood in the 4600 block of Wisdom Creek Court right as the storm was rolling through and saw the fire. They began to put water on the attic where the fire started and then escalated it to a two-alarm fire.

It wasn’t just the Flower Mound Fire Department on scene, but also firefighters from Lewisville, Grapevine and Argyle.

Firefighters say the 4,700 square foot home is a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries.

Firefighters are taking care of hot spots and talking to the homeowner. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after a different fire at a home in the Las Colinas section of Irving Wednesday evening. It's believed lightning may have also started the fire.

Firefighters were called out to the home around 7 p.m. They found flames coming out of the roof of the home. They believe the fire started in the attic.

The Irving firefighters are okay and back on duty. Nobody else was hurt.