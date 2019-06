- Fire officials say a lightning strike caused a 1-alarm house fire in Fort Worth Sunday afternoon.

The fire was at a home in the 7300 block of Golf Club Dr., and crews arrived on the scene just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out, and no injuries were reported from the fire.

It was determined that a lightning strike caused the fire.

Two people and two dogs were said to be displaced by the fire.