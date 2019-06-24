While the storm lit up the sky, it also left a lot of people in the dark. Oncor said nearly 60,000 customers lost power Sunday night.
As of 6 a.m. Monday, about 23,000 homes and businesses are still without power, mostly in Tarrant County.
The Glen Rose Independent School District canceled all summer school classes Monday because none of the buildings have electricity. The district said staff should not report unless told to do so by their supervisor.
A lightning strike also damaged equipment and affected flights at both DFW Airport and Love Field. According to the FAA, the lightning strike damaged transmission equipment that caused communication problems for both airports.
On Sunday, there were nearly 2,000 flights canceled at DFW Airport.
Viewer Zac Atterberry shared a photo of lightning that he took from a plane that was delayed arriving at DFW.
So far on Monday, there have been 181 cancellations at DFW and several delays. At Love Field, 14 flights have been canceled.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was found parked outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.
According to early reports, the 18-wheeler was left abandoned near Griffin and Jackson streets sometime before 6:30 a.m. Monday.
The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Dallas Police Department and Dallas-Fire Rescue were called in to check it out. They are now trying to locate the driver.
A suspected car thief drove into a creek while running from police in southern Dallas.
Dallas police said officers got a call around 10 a.m. about a vehicle burglary in the Red Bird area. They arrived to see a pickup truck take off.
The truck’s driver went down what he may have thought was an alley. Instead, it was a driveway that ends with a sheer drop into a creek.
The mother of Ethan Couch, who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunk driving crash, is set to be back in court Monday.
A judge revoked Tonya Couch's bond when she failed a drug test earlier this year.
She's now set to appear for a court hearing.