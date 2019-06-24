< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414377431");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/lightning-storm-moves-through-north-texas-sunday">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414377431" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A fast-moving storm with lots of wind and lightning moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday night.</p> <p>FOX 4 viewer Callum Ross shared photos of the lightning in Plano. He said it was quite a light show.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Nice little light show on its way into Plano <a href="https://twitter.com/SDaviesNBC5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDaviesNBC5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/anneeliseparks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anneeliseparks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX4</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Fox4Weather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fox4Weather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/wfaaweather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wfaaweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TxStormChasers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TxStormChasers</a> <a href="https://t.co/1D1qv2FzkT">pic.twitter.com/1D1qv2FzkT</a></p> — Callum Ross (@Callum__Ross) <a href="https://twitter.com/Callum__Ross/status/1142975684350029825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 24, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Viewer Sofie London captured some pretty insane lightning near Lewisville.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="280" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FLexiBrautovich%2Fvideos%2Fo.172530812092%2F2284268585002412&width=500&show_text=false&appId=503199139730327&height=280" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

While the storm lit up the sky, it also left a lot of people in the dark. Oncor said nearly 60,000 customers lost power Sunday night.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, about 23,000 homes and businesses are still without power, mostly in Tarrant County.

The Glen Rose Independent School District canceled all summer school classes Monday because none of the buildings have electricity. The district said staff should not report unless told to do so by their supervisor.

A lightning strike also damaged equipment and affected flights at both DFW Airport and Love Field. According to the FAA, the lightning strike damaged transmission equipment that caused communication problems for both airports.

On Sunday, there were nearly 2,000 flights canceled at DFW Airport.

Viewer Zac Atterberry shared a photo of lightning that he took from a plane that was delayed arriving at DFW.

So far on Monday, there have been 181 cancellations at DFW and several delays. At Love Field, 14 flights have been canceled.

