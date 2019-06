A larger than normal crowd is expected at Tuesday’s Fort Worth city council meeting.

Some council members believe activists will call for an open dialogue and transparency from the Fort Worth Police Department following four police-involved shootings in the month of June.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday involving a 20-year-old suspect armed with a gun who was killed when police say both he and officers fired their guns.

It’s expected many passionate expressions will fill the council chamber Tuesday as the investigation continues into Sunday’s fatal officer-involved shooting.

There is continued tension following Sunday's fatal shooting of 20-year-old JaQuavion Slaton by Fort Worth police. The department says Slaton, who was armed with a handgun, ran from officers who then found him hiding in a flatbed pickup truck in someone's yard. They say he refused officers’ commands and fired his gun when they were trying to break the windows of the truck to get to him.

Three officers fired and killed Slaton. He was being picked up on an arrest warrant out of Tyler for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

City council members Tuesday at a pre-meeting work session were gearing up for passionate public comments involving the fatal shooting.

Councilwoman Gyna Bivens is a lifelong resident of Stop Six and was out at the scene Sunday night looking for information herself. She's cautioning against a rush to judgment but is also urging the police department to be transparent.

“This police department has made a commitment last year really after the Jacquelyn Craig incident to strive for greater transparency,” Bivens said. “And so I told them as well we need to get that video out sooner than later and much sooner than we normally have done in the past. I’m really pleased so far with the pace of the investigation.”

There is no item on the council’s agenda regarding Sunday’s fatal shooting or the investigation. That means there will be no council discussion on the matter. However, Councilwoman Bivens indicated she will be and she hopes others are committed to listening.