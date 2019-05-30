< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 30 2019 05:48PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 04:23PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:53PM CDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.40.18_1559251394379.png_7332410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409906527-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-KLYDE WARREN DOG BITE FOLO 530P_00.00.40.18_1559251394379.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409906527-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item TX Supreme Court to hear Dallas dog bite case class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/klyde-warren-park-dog-bite-case-heads-to-the-texas-supreme-court";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409906527" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A legal dispute over a dog bite at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas has made its way to the highest court in Texas.</p> <p>Rusty the dog has been confined at Dallas Animal Services for a year and a half while his case winds through the courts. It could now be up to the Texas Supreme Court to decide his fate.</p> <p>Some Dallas dog lovers are distraught over the case of Rusty since he’s been confined at DAS for so long.</p> <p>“Can you imagine just being in a cage?” said resident Donna Magro. “Just there day after day after day. It's not right.”</p> <p>Now that the issue has reached the Texas Supreme Court, Rusty could change how dangerous dog cases are handled across the state.</p> <p>In December 2017, a non-profit rescue called Dallas Pets Alive took Rusty to an adoption event at Klyde Warren Park. A 2-year-old boy walked up to pet him at the event. That’s when the child's mother says the dog lunged at him.</p> <p>The boy’s mother said that the dog “literally pulled him to the ground. It was like flailing him around."</p> <p>Dallas Pets Alive has argued that the child was unattended. And when he approached the dog that was on a leash, Rusty likely reacted in fear.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-rescue-group-stands-behind-dog-that-bit-toddler-at-adoption-event">READ MORE: Dallas rescue group stands behind dog that bit toddler at adoption event</a></p> <p>A Dallas municipal judge ruled that rusty, who was described in court documents as a pit bull terrier-type dog, was dangerous and should be euthanized. But that was halted after Dallas Pets Alive filed an appeal. The city then appealed the group's appeal, arguing the municipal judge's ruling is final.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dog-that-attacked-north-texas-toddler-to-be-euthanized">RELATED: Dog that attacked North Texas toddler at adoption event to be put down</a></p> <p>Nearly 18 months later, that is now the issue awaiting a ruling by the state's highest court.</p> <p>Dallas City Councilman Mark Clayton is vice chair of the city's quality of life committee. "Our job as a city is to protect the interests of citizens. It is tragic a dog bit a child, the lower court ruled in City's favor. We need to exhaust every judicial process in order to protect public safety."</p> </blockquote> <p>Rusty advocates, like Penny McLain, believe the appeals process is necessary to protect dogs since municipal judges ultimately work for the city — the very entity that seeks a ruling in their favor.</p> <p>“I would feel differently if it wasn't someone appointed by the city and doing the city's bidding,” McLain said.</p> <p>The city of Dallas declined to comment on the pending case.</p> <p>DAS says it does not have an estimate of the cost for Rusty's confinement, but Dallas Pets Alive might be ordered to pay depending on the outcome in court.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More News Stories Family of Dallas girl killed in natural gas explosion at home settles lawsuit with Atmos Energy
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 06:24PM CDT
The family of a 12-year-old Dallas girl who died in a natural gas-caused house explosion reached a settlement with Atmos Energy.
The attorney for the family of Michellita Rogers says the girl's parents are satisfied with the outcome. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Rogers was killed in February 2018 by a buildup of gas in her Northwest Dallas home. The investigation revealed Atmos knew about two other gas incidents at nearby homes days before the explosion. Legal experts: Man who sparked unfounded Amber Alert should face more serious charges
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 05:32PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:00PM CDT
The Dallas man who caused a massive police response and statewide Amber Alert was only issued a Class C misdemeanor citation.
The Dallas Police Association president says he is not happy with the minor consequences the dad is facing.
Dallas PD says the charge was brought after consulting with the DA's office. Two former prosecutors looked at the law and this case. They say the case has been disposed is within the law and is part of a changing approach to justice across the nation.
13-year-old among teens arrested for violent robbery spree in Fort Worth last year
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 30 2019 04:33PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 06:07PM CDT
A group of teenagers and one adult are facing charges stemming from a violent spree of robberies last September.
Their targets were convenience stores in southwest Fort Worth.
There was a certification hearing for one of the accused to determine if a 17-year-old in the group should stand trial as an adult. data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/13_year_old_among_teens_arrested_for_rob_0_7332450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/13_year_old_among_teens_arrested_for_rob_0_7332450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/13_year_old_among_teens_arrested_for_rob_0_7332450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/13_year_old_among_teens_arrested_for_rob_0_7332450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A group of teenagers and one adult are facing charges stemming from a violent spree of robberies last September." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old among teens arrested for violent robbery spree in Fort Worth last year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A group of teenagers and one adult are facing charges stemming from a violent spree of robberies last September.</p><p>Their targets were convenience stores in southwest Fort Worth. </p><p>There was a certification hearing for one of the accused to determine if a 17-year-old in the group should stand trial as an adult.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div Featured Videos
Legal experts: Man who sparked unfounded Amber Alert should face more serious charges
13-year-old among teens arrested for violent robbery spree in Fort Worth last year
Klyde Warren Park dog bite case heads to the Texas Supreme Court
Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone FUENTES 4A_KDFWca48_146.mxf_00.00.04.29_1558975489379.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Legal experts: Man who sparked unfounded Amber Alert should face more serious charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13-year-old-among-teens-arrested-for-violent-robbery-spree-in-forth-worth-last-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-JUVENILE%20ROBBERS%20HEARING%205P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png_7332634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-JUVENILE ROBBERS HEARING 5P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>13-year-old among teens arrested for violent robbery spree in Fort Worth last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/klyde-warren-park-dog-bite-case-heads-to-the-texas-supreme-court"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png_7332411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-KLYDE WARREN DOG BITE FOLO 530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Klyde Warren Park dog bite case heads to the Texas Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/police-10-month-old-dies-after-choking-on-pine-cone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/30/baby_1559245677804_7331801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="baby_1559245677804-403440.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: 10-month-old dies after choking on pine cone</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end Most Recent
Legal experts: Man who sparked unfounded Amber Alert should face more serious charges
Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law
13-year-old among teens arrested for violent robbery spree in Fort Worth last year
Klyde Warren Park dog bite case heads to the Texas Supreme Court
Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 of its stores across U.S. data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-AMBER%20ALERT_%20FERMIN%20FUENTES%204A_KDFWca48_146.mxf_00.00.04.29_1558975489379.png_7315841_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-AMBER%20ALERT_%20FERMIN%20FUENTES%204A_KDFWca48_146.mxf_00.00.04.29_1558975489379.png_7315841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-AMBER%20ALERT_%20FERMIN%20FUENTES%204A_KDFWca48_146.mxf_00.00.04.29_1558975489379.png_7315841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/27/V-AMBER%20ALERT_%20FERMIN%20FUENTES%204A_KDFWca48_146.mxf_00.00.04.29_1558975489379.png_7315841_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Legal experts: Man who sparked unfounded Amber Alert should face more serious charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/louisiana-s-democratic-governor-signs-abortion-ban-into-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor&#x20;John&#x20;Bel&#x20;Edwards&#x20;speaks&#x20;onstage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x20;at&#x20;Ernest&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Morial&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x2c;&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13-year-old-among-teens-arrested-for-violent-robbery-spree-in-forth-worth-last-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-JUVENILE%20ROBBERS%20HEARING%205P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png_7332634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-JUVENILE%20ROBBERS%20HEARING%205P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png_7332634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-JUVENILE%20ROBBERS%20HEARING%205P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png_7332634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-JUVENILE%20ROBBERS%20HEARING%205P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png_7332634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-JUVENILE%20ROBBERS%20HEARING%205P_00.00.08.05_1559254423694.png_7332634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13-year-old among teens arrested for violent robbery spree in Fort Worth last year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/klyde-warren-park-dog-bite-case-heads-to-the-texas-supreme-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png_7332411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png_7332411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png_7332411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png_7332411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-KLYDE%20WARREN%20DOG%20BITE%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.35.07_1559251394708.png_7332411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Klyde Warren Park dog bite case heads to the Texas Supreme Court</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/dollar-tree-to-sell-alcohol-at-1-000-stores-across-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages-452848414_1559247308660_7331790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dollar Tree to sell alcohol at 1,000 of its stores across U.S.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> 