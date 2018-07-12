Kaufman County man arrested for DWI while out on bond could get out on bond again

A man arrested for a DWI charge while out on bond for a previous charge could get released on bond, again.

Kyle Bradshaw, 60, was arrested for a DWI charge in May, less than a year after he allegedly drove drunk and plowed into a father and son who were riding motorcycles on Highway 80 in Forney

The father was killed, the son badly injured.

Bradshaw was back in court Thursday in Kaufman County. The family of Gary Thorp, the man killed in the wreck, was on hand to see the hearing. They were hoping it would all be over, but now they’re realizing it may be just the beginning of a long trial.

"It's an emotional roller coaster,” Thorp’s ex-wife Bobby Lewis said.

Bradshaw was supposed to plead guilty Thursday and be sentenced for intoxication manslaughter. But the plea deal was removed after Bradshaw was busted again two months ago, allegedly driving drunk while out on bond for Thorp's death. Instead of the roller coaster ride stopping, it has taken yet another twist -- a bond hearing to determine if Bradshaw should be allowed to get out of jail yet again.

"I can't believe that the law would allow him to have some sort of bond so that he could possibly get out," Lewis said,

When prosecutors withdrew Bradshaw's plea opportunity, they also added an aggravated assault charge for the injuries Lewis and Thorp’s son, Clayton, suffered. He still hasn’t fully recovered from the accident.

Lewis says her 25-year-old son is still trying to cope with the loss of his father and process how the man accused of killing him and got a DWI charge while out on bond, could now possibly make bond again.

“He’s struggling a lot right now,” Lewis said. “He has a lot of pain emotionally and mentally.”

The family doesn’t want someone else to suffer the same kind of pain.

"My concern is that if he gets out, just like before he'll go back to drinking and driving,” Lewis said.