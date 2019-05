- Police in Richardson have arrested a juvenile accused of making a false bomb threat at an elementary school.

The Richardson Police Department and Richardson Independent School District were told about a bomb threat made against Yale Elementary School on Thursday.

Investigators and school officials were able to determine that a male juvenile made a “threatening phone message” against the school.

The juvenile was arrested on a charge of false alarm or report, which is a felony charge.

Police have not said whether the juvenile is a student at the school or not.