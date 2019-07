Related Headlines Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite cop's retrial

Deliberations resume Monday in the trial of a former Mesquite police officer who shot an unarmed man.

The jury began deliberating Friday after hearing a week of testimony from witnesses.

MORE: Jury deliberating in fired Mesquite police officer's retrial

In November 2017, Derick Wiley, who was a Mesquite PD officer at the time, shot Lyndo Jones twice while investigating a reported car burglary.

Wiley is charged with aggravated assault.

Police said Jones was in a pick-up truck with the alarm going off. It turned out to be Jones' truck.

The shooting happened after a struggle while Wiley was trying to detain Jones, who was unarmed.

Prosecutors argued that Wiley over-reacted.

Defense lawyers said Jones admitted he was high on drugs, slow to respond to the officer's commands, and struggled with Wiley, who was trying to handcuff him.

Wiley's first trial ended in a mistrial when the jury could not come to a unanimous verdict.