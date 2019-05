The process is officially underway to rename a Dallas street for retired Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki.

Three Dallas councilman have kickstarted started an effort that could result in Olive Street, in front of the American Airlines Center, becoming Nowitzki Way. The portion of Olive Street between N. Field Street and Victory Avenue would be changed. The idea to rename a street for Nowitzki gained steam after he announced his retirement at the end of the season in April.

Councilmembers Adam Medrano, Scott Griggs and Omar Navarez signed the letter initiating the start of the name change process. Griggs is one of two candidates in the runoff election for Dallas mayor.

The councilmen cited Dirk’s loyalty to the Mavericks franchise in their letter, saying he “demonstrated his selflessness by accepting less money in order to stay in Dallas.” They also mentioned his off-the-court efforts as part of the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation.

“He demonstrates the highest levels of compassion, honesty, teamwork, respect and integrity in both his personal and professional life, and he has served as a global ambassador for the City of Dallas throughout his 21 years with the Mavericks,” the letter reads.

The name change must make its way through several committees before being approved by the entire city council. The change could become official as soon as this fall. The first committee meeting will take place in early June.