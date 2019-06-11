< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Judge says Wesley Mathews not required to wear shackles during murder trial By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 06:08PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 11 2019 06:22PM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:31PM CDT <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412115501-412115476" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412115501" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The Richardson father accused of killing his 3-year-old adopted daughter will not have to wear shackles during his trial. That was the ruling from the judge in the case.</p> <p>Wesley Mathews goes on trial later this month for the murder of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was dumped in a drainage ditch.</p> <p>The judge will allow the jury to hear evidence that Wesley has never mentioned Sherin in any letter he has written while locked up at the Dallas County jail.</p> <p>Dressed in a striped jumpsuit with handcuffs on Tuesday, there won't be a tangible reminder to the jury that he's locked up the next time Wesley is in court.</p> <p>“There was no testimony that indicated there was a necessity for shackles,” said Dallas County Judge Amber Givens-Davis. “So the court will unshackle Mr. Mathews during the trial.”</p> <p>The two-week-long search for missing 3-year old Sherin Mathews drew international attention in October 2017. Her father reported her missing to Richardson PD on October 7 claiming he left her outside as punishment for not drinking her milk. He later said she died choking on milk.</p> <p>Sherin's body was found in a drainage tunnel on October 22. The medical examiner ruled that she died from "homicidal violence.”</p> <p>“The court has conducted a balancing test,” Givens-Davis said.</p> <p>In a major ruling Tuesday, a judge decided that prosecutors will be able to reveal that Sherin was injured six months before her death. Prosecutors say she received multiple fractures, but her parents did not seek treatment for weeks. Doctors say the story they got from the Mathews did not match the injuries.</p> <p>The judge will also allow evidence that Wesley deleted all messages between him and his wife, Sini, when police seized his phone. All internet history, as well as a file named "Sherin log", was deleted off Wesley’s computer.</p> <p>Sini, who was originally charged with child abandonment in the case, is not on trial. In March, D. A. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ufc-fighter-files-first-lawsuit-after-deadly-dallas-crane-collapse" title="UFC fighter files first lawsuit after deadly Dallas crane collapse" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Crane%20Collapse%20Suit%20Macy%20Chiasso%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_19.56.25.08_1560302535997.png_7385398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UFC fighter files first lawsuit after deadly Dallas crane collapse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A UFC fighter is the first to file a lawsuit after the deadly crane collapse in Dallas over the weekend.</p><p>One person was killed and five others were injured when a construction crane at a property next door to the Elan City Lights complex was toppled in high winds during Sunday’s severe storms. Cell phone video shot by residents showed how the crane tore through part of the parking garage and multiple occupied units.</p><p>Macy Chiasson is ranked #11 in her weight class and won The Ultimate Fighter 28 Championship. She is suing the crane operator and two apartment buildings for negligence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/large-crowd-expected-at-fort-worth-city-council-meeting-following-4-police-shootings" title="Large crowd expected at Fort Worth city council meeting following 4 police shootings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Large_crowd_expected_at_Fort_Worth_city__0_7384848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Large_crowd_expected_at_Fort_Worth_city__0_7384848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Large_crowd_expected_at_Fort_Worth_city__0_7384848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Large_crowd_expected_at_Fort_Worth_city__0_7384848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Large_crowd_expected_at_Fort_Worth_city__0_7384848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Large crowd expected at Fort Worth city council meeting following 4 police shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A larger than normal crowd is expected at Tuesday’s Fort Worth city council meeting.</p><p>Some council members believe activists will call for an open dialogue and transparency from the Fort Worth Police Department following four police-involved shootings in the month of June.</p><p>The most recent shooting happened Sunday involving a 20-year-old suspect armed with a gun who was killed when police say both he and officers fired their guns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/united-way-offering-free-summer-meals-to-north-texas-kids" title="United Way offering free summer meals to North Texas kids" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>United Way offering free summer meals to North Texas kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Non-profits are feeding children across the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer while they're out of school.</p><p>The United Way's Summer Meals program has officially kicked off.</p><p>Volunteers with United Way and several other local and national organizations handed out food to kids at Jubilee Park and Community Center. They also organized water-themed games, arts and crafts and live music for the families.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/state-investigator-s-email-reveals-dealership-is-more-than-1m-in-debt"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349_7384767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State investigator emails reveal dealership is more than 1M in debt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/small-storm-chances"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Small_Rain_Chances_0_7384759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Small_Rain_Chances_0_20190611232608"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Small Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-says-wesley-mathews-not-required-to-wear-shackles-during-murder-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wesley mathews Sherin Mathews_1560294473186.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge says Wesley Mathews not required to wear shackles during murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/large-crowd-expected-at-fort-worth-city-council-meeting-following-4-police-shootings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/P-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png_7384639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-LAURETTA DR FWPD OIS FOLO 530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Large crowd expected at Fort Worth city council meeting following 4 police shootings</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/state-investigator-s-email-reveals-dealership-is-more-than-1m-in-debt" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349_7384767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349_7384767_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349_7384767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349_7384767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/B7A0E21AC64042AC84A0288D0D37CAD2_1560295704349_7384767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>State investigator emails reveal dealership is more than 1M in debt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/small-storm-chances" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Small_Rain_Chances_0_7384759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Small_Rain_Chances_0_7384759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Small_Rain_Chances_0_7384759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Small_Rain_Chances_0_7384759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Small_Rain_Chances_0_7384759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Small Storm Chances</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/judge-says-wesley-mathews-not-required-to-wear-shackles-during-murder-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Wesley%20mathews%20Sherin%20Mathews_1560294473186.png_7384986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge says Wesley Mathews not required to wear shackles during murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/large-crowd-expected-at-fort-worth-city-council-meeting-following-4-police-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/P-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png_7384639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/P-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png_7384639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/P-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png_7384639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/P-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png_7384639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/P-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20FOLO%20530P_00.00.00.11_1560292837003.png_7384639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Large crowd expected at Fort Worth city council meeting following 4 police shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/united-way-offering-free-summer-meals-to-north-texas-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/V-UNITED%20WAY%20SUMMER%20MEALS%20KICKOFF%205P_00.00.28.18_1560291472753.png_7384801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>United Way offering free summer meals to North Texas kids</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-AD-KDFW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad 