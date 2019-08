- The judge in the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger did not rule on a request to move the case out of Dallas County.

Guyger’s defense team asked for the trial to be moved because of what they called “sensational” coverage of the case in the news media.

District Court Judge Tammy Kemp said she will try to find a jury in Dallas County first. If that is not possible, then she may move the trial.

Guyger fatally shot her neighbor, Botham Jean. She claims she mistook his apartment for hers and thought he was a burglar.