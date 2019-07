The arrest warrant for probation violation against former Dallas Cowboys player Josh Brent has now been recalled.

Brent was arrested nearly two weeks ago in Coppell for public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.

A 911 caller said there was a man talking to himself and sitting under a tree in a parking lot. Police say Brent had to be tased before he was taken into custody.

The now-revoked warrant was based on his probation for the drunk driving crash that killed teammate and best friend Jerry Brown, Jr. But the public intoxication charge was not filed with the court, so the warrant was dropped.

Brent is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.