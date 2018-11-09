Joint funeral held for beloved North Texas music teachers killed in crash

- Two beloved music teachers who died in a car crashed were honored on Friday with songs, scriptures and personal stories.

Ashley Morrison was a music teacher in Azle. Her boyfriend, Jeremy Bowen, was a music director at Granbury High School. Family, friends and students attended the joint funeral in Granbury.

There is great sadness over the loss of two people who had such a great love for each other. But there many great stories told about two young people who were great musicians but also had a talent for making others happy.

Bowen and Morrison were a couple who shared a common spirit of caring for others and bringing joy through their music.

“They used their musical genius to bring glory and honor to God,” said Action United Methodist Church Pastor Wade Killough.

“He had an amazing ability. He made all of us better, joyous and whole,” said First Christian Church Granbury Pastor Justin Jeter. “She was a true angel on earth and she is in heaven. What I think they would both say: ‘Don't let the harmony stop.’”

Friends say the couple met at Tarleton State University. They became inseparable and bound by the love for each other, their music and those who loved them.

“He loved his Ashley,” Jeter said. “She was exceptional. She loved her God. Loved Jesus. She complimented Jeremy as the sweet to his saucy.”

The families chose to have the services together.

“They lived life together. Went to meet Jesus together,” Killough said. “Humbling that both families wanted to celebrate their lives together instead of separate. It’s a testament to their love for one another and also a testament to this community about how deeply they were loved.”

At only 28 and 26 years old, they were remembered as making such a tremendous impact on so many people in a very short time.