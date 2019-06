- The teenager who shot a classmate at Italy High School last year will spend the next few decades prison.

In January 2018, 16-year-old Chad Padilla opened fire inside the school’s cafeteria and shot 16-year-old Mahkayla Jones six times in the neck, arm and abdomen.

Classmates said the two had been in a relationship and he was upset about the breakup. He allegedly walked up to her and told her, “I’m sorry it had to end this way.” Then he shot her with a 380 semi-automatic handgun he took from his father’s house.

Prosecutors said Padilla wore a trench coat and only stopped shooting when he ran out of ammunition. He also targeted another boy but missed his head.

The now 18-year-old agreed to a plea deal last week. On Monday he was sentenced to 40 years on an attempted murder charge and 20 years on each of the aggravated assault indictments. Those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson said Jones’ family is very happy with the outcome.

“We were close before to having an agreement. We notified the family that we had an agreement. They were very relieved and excited to know that they were about to get to put this behind them. The deal fell through at the last minute. So when the deal was revived recently we actually brought Mr. Padilla with his attorney over to court last week where he entered his guilty plea before we notified the victim’s family,” he said.

Padilla will have to serve a minimum of 20 years before he’s eligible for parole.

“People might think that’s an outrageous sentence for an 18-year-old. But as was made clear during the certification hearing last year, this is a young man a history of disturbing violent tendencies, harm towards animals, violent outbursts towards his peers and he’s a young man that had been afforded opportunities for help and rehabilitation and nothing worked. So at some point, we have to just for the protection of society versus the rehabilitation of the offender,” Wilson said.

“I just feel really happy that everybody can just be at peace and not have to worry about seeing him,” Jones said after the sentencing.

Her mother said it’s been a very tough year for her physically and emotionally. But, she has an amazing attitude despite it all.

“I think my parents have just taught me that just because something bad happens to you doesn’t me you have to let that make you the victim. If you’re going to sit in a hole, you’re not gonna go anywhere. And I want to go places and I want to be somebody that makes a difference,” she said.

Jones said she can’t forget what Padilla did to her but did tell him on Monday that she forgives him.

“I can forgive him because whether I hold a grudge or not, it’s not going to change what happened to me. It’s not going to change if he gets 40 years or life. Either way, I’m going to have to deal with it and grow up. And I just decided to grow up and deal with it like a woman,” she said.

