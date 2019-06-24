< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Italy High School shooter sentenced to 40 years By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 01:16PM CDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 01:21PM CDT had been in a relationship and he was upset about the breakup. He allegedly walked up to her and told her, “I’m sorry it had to end this way.” Then he shot her with a 380 semi-automatic handgun he took from his father’s house.</p> <p>Prosecutors said Padilla wore a trench coat and only stopped shooting when he ran out of ammunition. He also targeted another boy but missed his head.</p> <p>The now 18-year-old agreed to a plea deal last week. On Monday he was sentenced to 40 years on an attempted murder charge and 20 years on each of the aggravated assault indictments. Those sentences will be served concurrently, or at the same time.</p> <p>Ellis County District Attorney Patrick Wilson said Jones’ family is very happy with the outcome.</p> <p>“We were close before to having an agreement. We notified the family that we had an agreement. They were very relieved and excited to know that they were about to get to put this behind them. The deal fell through at the last minute. So when the deal was revived recently we actually brought Mr. Padilla with his attorney over to court last week where he entered his guilty plea before we notified the victim’s family,” he said.</p> <p>Padilla will have to serve a minimum of 20 years before he’s eligible for parole.</p> <p>“People might think that’s an outrageous sentence for an 18-year-old. But as was made clear during the certification hearing last year, this is a young man a history of disturbing violent tendencies, harm towards animals, violent outbursts towards his peers and he’s a young man that had been afforded opportunities for help and rehabilitation and nothing worked. So at some point, we have to just for the protection of society versus the rehabilitation of the offender,” Wilson said.</p> <p>“I just feel really happy that everybody can just be at peace and not have to worry about seeing him,” Jones said after the sentencing.</p> <p>Her mother said it’s been a very tough year for her physically and emotionally. But, she has an amazing attitude despite it all.</p> <p>“I think my parents have just taught me that just because something bad happens to you doesn’t me you have to let that make you the victim. If you’re going to sit in a hole, you’re not gonna go anywhere. And I want to go places and I want to be somebody that makes a difference,” she said.</p> <p>Jones said she can’t forget what Padilla did to her but did tell him on Monday that she forgives him.</p> <p>“I can forgive him because whether I hold a grudge or not, it’s not going to change what happened to me. It’s not going to change if he gets 40 years or life. Either way, I’m going to have to deal with it and grow up. RELATED:
Breakup may be to blame for Italy High School shooting
Students return to class day after shooting at Italy High School
Judge orders psych evaluation for Italy High School shooter
Italy HS shooting victim released from hospital
Italy High School shooter will be tried as an adult
Prosecutor: Italy High School shooter had a history of aggressive behavior More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KDFWU20_1500_MXF_00.46.48.29_1561392767801_7436156_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KDFWU20_1500_MXF_00.46.48.29_1561392767801_7436156_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KDFWU20_1500_MXF_00.46.48.29_1561392767801_7436156_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KDFWU20_1500_MXF_00.46.48.29_1561392767801_7436156_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/KDFWU20_1500_MXF_00.46.48.29_1561392767801_7436156_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man robbed, shot and killed while grilling in Oak Cliff</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was robbed and shot while grilling on his front porch Sunday night in South Oak Cliff.</p><p>Dallas police said the man was cooking outside his home on Hobson Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when an armed suspect approached him.</p><p>Several other people who were home at the time said the victim was shot during the robbery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-kidnapping-suspect-pleads-not-guilty-asks-for-new-attorney" title="Fort Worth kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty, asks for new attorney" data-articleId="414415501" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/V-%20KIDNAPPING%20SUSPECT_00.00.18.09_1558354356522.png_7290045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/V-%20KIDNAPPING%20SUSPECT_00.00.18.09_1558354356522.png_7290045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/V-%20KIDNAPPING%20SUSPECT_00.00.18.09_1558354356522.png_7290045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/V-%20KIDNAPPING%20SUSPECT_00.00.18.09_1558354356522.png_7290045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/V-%20KIDNAPPING%20SUSPECT_00.00.18.09_1558354356522.png_7290045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty, asks for new attorney</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man who was expected to plead guilty to kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl entered a not guilty plea in federal court.</p><p>Michael Webb was arrested at a hotel in Forest Hill last month. Police said he kidnapped a random girl who was walking with her mother in a neighborhood south of downtown Fort Worth, took her to the hotel and sexually assaulted her.</p><p>Last week, Webb's attorney filed court documents indicated he would plead guilty. However, Webb did not enter that plea before the judge .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/weekend-winds-damage-eagle-mountain-marina" title="Weekend winds damage Eagle Mountain Marina" data-articleId="414413435" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/V_EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20MARINA%20DAMAGE%208A_00.00.12.18_1561390903584.png_7436143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/V_EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20MARINA%20DAMAGE%208A_00.00.12.18_1561390903584.png_7436143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/V_EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20MARINA%20DAMAGE%208A_00.00.12.18_1561390903584.png_7436143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/V_EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20MARINA%20DAMAGE%208A_00.00.12.18_1561390903584.png_7436143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/V_EAGLE%20MOUNTAIN%20MARINA%20DAMAGE%208A_00.00.12.18_1561390903584.png_7436143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weekend winds damage Eagle Mountain Marina</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Strong winds caused a significant amount of damage northwest of Fort Worth at the Eagle Mountain Marina.</p><p>FOX 4 viewers shared photos and video of the mangled marina. Some boats were damaged.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Expert_shares_tips_for_summer_landscapin_0_7436344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Expert_shares_tips_for_summer_landscapin_0_20190624163226"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Expert shares tips for summer landscaping</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-4-features/fox4ward-when-the-rock-n-roll-world-came-to-lewisville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Fox4ward__Celebrating_a_Musical_Mileston_0_7435737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fox4ward__Celebrating_a_Musical_Mileston_0_20190624151252"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fox4ward: When the Rock 'n Roll World Came to Lewisville</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/another-round"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Another Round</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div 