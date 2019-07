- Irving police shared body cam video from a recent rollover accident rescue.

On June 28th, the officers had to free three children and an adult trapped in an overturned car.

Before police arrived, some other drivers had stopped to hold the car steady and try to free the kids. The responding officers were able to take it from there.

The children all made it out okay.

Irving police are still investigating what caused the accident and who may have been at fault.