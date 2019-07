Related Headlines Baby found dead inside bathroom trashcan

Police in Irving have located a peson of interest after a dead newborn was found in the trash at a restaurant.

Employees at an Applebee's found the baby boy in the women's restroom just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Police located a woman and have taken a DNA sample. Police did not say if the child was alive when it was born.

“This type of incident is very tragic strikes everybody in their family,” said Irving PD Ofc. Robert Reeves. “We definitely do not like to see this happen. There's fire stations, ambulances you know that you can call. There's a hospital that's just two more exits down the freeway away.”

Police are waiting for the medical examiner's office to determine how the infant died before moving forward with any possible criminal charges.