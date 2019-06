- Irving police are doing what they can to keep their community safe by holding classes to teach women and girls “realistic self-defense tactics.”

The classes are taught by Irving police officers who are nationally certified Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) instructors.

The free classes are open to any female 12 years and older, and you don’t have to be an Irving resident to attend.

The course aims “to teach women and girls 12 years and older realistic self-defense tactics and techniques.”

Each class is split into three-hour sessions, over four days.

Those who complete the program are eligible for RAD Systems' Lifetime Return and Practice Policy, which gives them free acceptance to any class held in the United States or Canada for additional practice and education.

For more information, contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.