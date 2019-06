- Following the investigation of a Farmers Branch officer who fatally shot a suspect, the case against that officer will be brought to a Dallas County grand jury for the charge of murder.

Juan Moreno was killed in the parking lot of a Dallas strip mall by an officer who has not yet been identified.

According to Dallas PD, who handled the investigation, Farmers Branch police officers were monitoring a pick-up truck that was stolen out of Irving.

When the suspect -- later identified as Moreno -- pulled out of a parking spot in the stolen truck, a Farmers Branch officer opened fire, killing him.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured part of the deadly encounter.

Moreno’s family and friends rallied outside the Farmers Branch Police Department demanding answers.

The Farmers Branch Police Chief then agreed to meet with Moreno’s family.