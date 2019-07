Folks in Tarrant County will have plenty of options close to home this Independence Day.

The Fort Worth Symphony will once again take the stage at the Botanic Gardens for a run of independence day performances. Their performance is capped off with a rhythm defying fireworks display.

"Everyone comes out every year, they go all out with picnics and decorations for their tables and the musicians bring their absolute best,” said Katie Kelly, Fort Worth Symphony.

The Trinity River has been a back drop for Fourth festivities at Panther Island for more than a decade. Beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, it may be the only spot in North Texas where you can combine tubing, floating and zip lining with your fun and fireworks on the fourth.

"We have the only waterfront stage in North Texas so you can float up to the stage and watch the bands,” said Shanna Cate, Trinity River Vision Authority. “If you want to relax in a tube and cool off, you're more than welcome. Tubing is free or you can bring your own tube if you'd like to do that as well.”

The Fort Worth Fire Department would love for people to leave fireworks to the pros, but they know celebrations will include amateurs lighting them up despite it being illegal to possess fireworks within city limits. The message -- make precautions a priority.

“These injuries can be limb threatening and life changing forever for folks. We're not just asking you to do this because it’s a nuisance complaint. We believe there’s a risk to health and wellness,” said FWPD Chief James Davis.