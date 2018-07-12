Hit-and-run driver kills pregnant woman in San Bernardino

- Police are seeking the public's help to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in San Bernardino that killed a pregnant woman crossing the street.

Surveillance video shows the woman crossing around 11:30 p.m. at West Highland Avenue and North Medical Center Drive.

She almost made it completely across the intersection when she was hit by a speeding car, video shows. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as her unborn child.

Police said the female driver of the vehicle only stopped after crashing into a tree. She was then picked up by someone else and fled the area.

Detectives were canvassing the scene Thursday searching for more evidence. Anyone with information was asked to call the San Bernardino Police Department at (909) 384-5742.

