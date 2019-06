- Long-delayed efforts to renovate the historic Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells are about to get underway.

Developers will announce details of a three-year and $65 million renovation project at an event Thursday.

The 14-story hotel opened 90 years ago in 1929 as a health resort for people drawn to the city’s mineral waters. Celebrities like Clark Gable and Judy Garland were known to frequent the Baker.

But, it closed in 1972 and slowly deteriorated over the years.

The renovation will turn it into a modern resort hotel, spa and conference center.

If all goes according to plan, the work will begin immediately and the hotel will open for business in 2022.