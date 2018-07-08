Heather Hays sits down with Miss Texas & Miss Texas Outstanding Teen

The Miss Texas Pageant is part of the Miss America Organization, the Country's largest provider of scholarships for women, and two young ladies representing Dallas recently captured the crowns.

Walking away with the titles of Miss Texas and Miss Texas Outstanding Teen, this is the first time ever Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Outstanding Teen have won at the same time.

Heather Hays sat down with the winners at the FOX 4 studios to talk about their community impact, the swimsuit controversy and how they're preparing to compete on the national stage.