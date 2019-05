- Two women and a dog were found dead inside a North Dallas apartment, and hazmat crews were called out to the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called out just before 10 a.m. Thursday for a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 17800 block of Vail St.

Fire crews were called to the scene after maintenance workers forced their way into an apartment and found the bodies of two women and a dog.

Crews picked up carbon monoxide readings on the monitor, leading to the hazmat team being called to the scene.

The source of the gas has not yet been found.

The bodies have been sent to the Denton County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.