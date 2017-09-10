Harvey relief supplies stolen from church in Joshua

Burleson police are looking for a pair of thieves who stole a trailer full of donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The donations were collected by Joshua Baptist Church, but were stolen on August 31st.

Police said thieves cut the trailer hitch lock, and drove away with the supplies.

The empty trailer was found a few hours later near Alta Mesa and Camelot Road in Fort Worth.

Co-pastor Andrew Wolfenbarger said they posted the news to social media, but within a few days the community filled the trailer up again.

The church is still taking donations and plan on sending supplies to Harvey victims as long as needed.

Burleson police are encouraging anyone with information on to call investigator Scott Bartlett, at 817-728-3913.