- A Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar is set to open in Dallas on Thursday.

FOX4 got a sneak peek look inside the Leaky Cauldron a day before it opened to the public.

It's been set up inside of The Whippersnapper, near Henderson Avenue.

For Harry Potter fans, the bar says it will have themed drinks and picture opportunities.

The bar's owner is also encouraging people to dress up like their favorite characters.

"We also have magicians, tarot card readers, other actors that will be coming around to interact with our guests, and it's a Harry Potter experience for everyone in Dallas to come out and enjoy," the bar's owner, Phillip Shanbaun said.

The bar's new look arrives as a huge Harry Potter convention, Leaky Con, returns to Dallas for the second year in a row.

The Leaky Cauldron theme will stay for a month.