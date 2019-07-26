< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Haltom City employee gets help after storms damage home By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 26 2019 08:51PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 26 2019 09:50PM CDT
Updated Jul 26 2019 09:50PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420540499-420540474" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420540499" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A Haltom City employee whose home was damaged during storms that impacted Tarrant County on Father's Day is getting much-needed help.</p> <p>The severe weather tore up Dava Stevenson's roof. A tree fell onto her home. One of her friends is a police captain with Haltom City. When he heard about her struggle to pay for repairs, he and others decided to pitch in.</p> <p>The last six weeks have not been easy for Stevenson. As she was taking a cake for her husband out of the oven, she heard both a large snap outside and the sound of her husband falling to the ground.</p> <p>“He was standing right inside the front door when the tree came down,” she recalled. “So it actually hit him in the head, and he had a little spot on the back of his head.”</p> <p>The couple rushed inside of the house and out to the backyard only to find the large tree outside had taken down the power pole when it fell.</p> <p>Firefighters rescued the couple, and that’s when they finally saw the large tree on top of their home. Stevenson says her insurance will only cover part of the damage, leaving the couple with $25,000 in uncovered repairs.</p> <p>Stevenson’s coworker, Haltom City Police Captain Shawn Holt, found out and wanted to help.</p> <p>“That’s one of the reasons I became a police officer 30 years ago was to help people,” he said.</p> <p>Holt rounded up volunteers from Haltom City Fire and PD along with public works. They all headed to Oakwood Street on Saturday to clear debris from Stevenson’s home and others nearby.</p> <p>“We’re going to try to do what we can to help whoever we can,” Holt said.</p> <p>Stevenson says her husband has been battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy while they’ve bounced between temporary housing. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Newborn_baby_found_dead_inside_Applebee__0_7553276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Newborn_baby_found_dead_inside_Applebee__0_7553276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Newborn_baby_found_dead_inside_Applebee__0_7553276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Newborn_baby_found_dead_inside_Applebee__0_7553276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Newborn_baby_found_dead_inside_Applebee__0_7553276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Steven Dial reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newborn baby found dead inside Applebee's bathroom trashcan in Irving</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at an Applebee’s Restaurant in Irving.</p><p>Irving Police received a call around 4:45 p.m. Friday about an unconscious person at the Applebee’s on North Beltline Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a newborn baby dead inside a trash can in the restroom.</p><p>Police say the baby was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trash can. The mother then left the location.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/attorney-fort-worth-suspect-charged-with-killing-ole-miss-student-maintains-his-innocence" title="Attorney: Fort Worth suspect charged with killing Ole Miss student maintains his innocence" data-articleId="420519701" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Attorney__Fort_Worth_suspect_charged_wit_0_7553147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Attorney__Fort_Worth_suspect_charged_wit_0_7553147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Attorney__Fort_Worth_suspect_charged_wit_0_7553147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Attorney__Fort_Worth_suspect_charged_wit_0_7553147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Attorney__Fort_Worth_suspect_charged_wit_0_7553147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blake Hanson reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attorney: Fort Worth suspect charged with killing Ole Miss student maintains his innocence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 07:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An attorney for a Fort Worth suspect accused of murdering a fellow Ole Miss student says his client maintains his innocence.</p><p>Attorneys for Brandon Theesfeld declined to elaborate on the relationship between him and Alexandria "Ally" Kostial.</p><p>Kostial's body was found riddled with bullets on July 20, not far from the University of Mississippi.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-event-promoting-change-to-be-held-at-site-where-malik-tyler-was-killed-last-month" title="Community event promoting change to be held at site where Malik Tyler was killed last month" data-articleId="420493542" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Event_promoting_change_to_be_held_in_Ple_0_7552344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Event_promoting_change_to_be_held_in_Ple_0_7552344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Event_promoting_change_to_be_held_in_Ple_0_7552344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Event_promoting_change_to_be_held_in_Ple_0_7552344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/Event_promoting_change_to_be_held_in_Ple_0_7552344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="On Saturday, at the Pleasant Grove intersection where crime took the life of an innocent teenager last month, there will be a call for change and unity." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community event promoting change to be held at site where Malik Tyler was killed last month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 05:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On Saturday, at the Pleasant Grove intersection where crime took the life of an innocent teenager last month, there will be a call for change and unity.</p><p>On June 4, 13-year-old Malik Tyler was caught in the crossfire of what police say was drug dealers shooting at each other.</p><p>The heartbreaking, shocking incident tipped the scales for one man who grew up in that Pleasant Grove neighborhood.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/V_INTRO%20HALTOM%20CITY%20EMPLOYEES%20STORM%20DAMAGE%209P_00.00.25.29_1564192309404.png_7553023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Haltom City employee gets help after storms damage home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/police-new-mexico-woman-orders-food-tells-server-this-ones-on-god-before-fleeing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/WomanStealsSonicMeal_Banner_Getty_1564187137108_7552574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/WomanStealsSonicMeal_Banner_Getty_1564187137108_7552574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/WomanStealsSonicMeal_Banner_Getty_1564187137108_7552574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/WomanStealsSonicMeal_Banner_Getty_1564187137108_7552574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/WomanStealsSonicMeal_Banner_Getty_1564187137108_7552574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;New&#x20;Mexico&#x20;woman&#x20;allegedly&#x20;fled&#x20;from&#x20;Sonic&#x20;without&#x20;paying&#x20;for&#x20;her&#x20;meal&#x20;and&#x20;told&#x20;the&#x20;server&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;this&#x20;one&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;on&#x20;god&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Illustraton&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: New Mexico woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God' before fleeing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arbys-plans-to-bring-the-meats-to-viral-storm-area-51-raid" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/getty_aliensarbyssplit_072619_1564183970352_7552462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;alien&#x20;figure&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;Arby&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x20;in&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arby's plans to bring 'the meats' to viral ‘Storm Area 51' raid</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/attorney-fort-worth-suspect-charged-with-killing-ole-miss-student-maintains-his-innocence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/brandon%20theesfeld%20ole%20miss%20side%20by%20side_1563914415448.png_7542636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/brandon%20theesfeld%20ole%20miss%20side%20by%20side_1563914415448.png_7542636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/brandon%20theesfeld%20ole%20miss%20side%20by%20side_1563914415448.png_7542636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/brandon%20theesfeld%20ole%20miss%20side%20by%20side_1563914415448.png_7542636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/23/brandon%20theesfeld%20ole%20miss%20side%20by%20side_1563914415448.png_7542636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Attorney: Fort Worth suspect charged with killing Ole Miss student maintains his innocence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/indiana-man-falls-down-volcano-during-honeymoon-survives" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/26/An__Indiana__man__fell_down__a_volcano_i_0_7552613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 